The Nebraska Country School Association will host its 2019 conference July 19 and 20 at Lied Lodge in Nebraska City.

A conference highlight will be the presentation of the “One Room Heroes” book project begun by conference founder Betty Stukenholtz three years ago.

The book will be available for purchase during the conference, according to organizers.

Friday events will begin with coffee, tea and continental breakfast from 8 to 8:30 a.m.

Dr. Linda Thomas, professor of management at Bellevue University, will provide a conference overview at 8:30 a.m.

Morning keynote speaker Karen Keehr of the Nebraska State Historical Society will share her expertise on preserving photos and documents at 8:45 a.m.

Ardis and Suzi Yost will present the history of North Star School near Red Cloud at 10 a.m.

Ardis is a long-time country school teacher who is honored on the “One Room, One Teacher” wall at the College of Education at University of Nebraska, Kearney.

Gloria Christiansen will discuss the efforts underway to preserve an Antelope County country school at 11 a.m.

At 1 p.m., afternoon keynote speakers “Pure Nebraska” hosts Jon and Taryn Vanderford will talk about the country schools they have visited.

The Vanderfords, and a panel of country school teachers, will also host a question-and-answer session on Friday.



Friday events also include a presentation on the Freeman School program at Homestead National Monument, and a history of the Fairview School in Brownville, which now houses the Schoolhouse Art Gallery. These presentations are set to start at 3 p.m.

The day will conclude with a reception and banquet at the Prairie City Chophouse in downtown Nebraska City.

Saturday will feature a daylong tour that will include stops at Rock Bluff School south of Plattsmouth, Bloom Where You're Planted Farm Schoolhouse in Avoca, and the Murdock School.

Lunch will be served at Trinity Lutheran Church in Murdock.

The tour is set to start at 8:30 a.m. and conclude about 4 p.m.

Conference registration is $120 for Friday events, and $15 for the Saturday tour. Online registration is available at www.nebraskacountryschoolassociation.org.