An inmate who left the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln (CCC-L) this morning has been arrested by the Nebraska State Patrol. William Mathes #87946 was reported missing when he did not appear at his place of work. He was apprehended in Lincoln.

The original notification of Mathes having been reported missing was at 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

Mathes is serving a three- to- four year sentence for violating the Nebraska Sex Offender Registration Act in Lancaster County. His tentative release date is August 8, 2020. Mathes is scheduled for a hearing before the Board of Parole in January of 2020.

Mathes will be returned to the Diagnostic and Evaluation Center (DEC). His case will be referred to the county attorney’s office for the determination of any additional charges.

CCC-L is one of two community custody facilities operated by NDCS. Community custody is the lowest custody level and the least restrictive facility. Inmates are allowed to participate in work opportunities, attend school and religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.