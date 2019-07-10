The Auburn Board of Public Works recently donated first responder kits to the Auburn Public Library and the Auburn Senior Center. The kits were purchased using a $500 Lean on LARM Safety Grant from the League Association of Risk Management (LARM).



LARM is an insurance pool made up of 168 governmental entities across Nebraska. Lean on LARM Safety Grants are given to member communities to purchase safety items. For more information go to www.larmpool.org.