Governor Pete Ricketts released the second episode of “The Nebraska Way” with guest Trent Loos.

Trent is a sixth generation farmer from Hazard, Nebraska who hosts his own radio show called “Loos Tales.” In this episode, Governor Ricketts and Trent discuss President Trump’s visit to the Heartland, international trade, the detasseling industry in Nebraska, and all things agriculture.

Listen to episode two by clicking here. Listen to previous episodes and follow “The Nebraska Way” podcast by clicking here. News outlets are welcome to air episodes or to use any portion of the podcasts for their reporting.