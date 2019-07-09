For a touch of holiday cheer at a beautiful park, bring the family to Indian Cave State Park on July 26-27 for the 6th Annual Campfire Christmas in July.

Traditional holiday activities include visits with Santa, lighted Polar Express hayrack rides, a Yule log quest, holiday craft and Christmas-themed outdoor movies. Try your hand at the antler toss, snowball toss and horseshoes, and snack on tin roof sundaes, popcorn, pop and roasted hot dogs.

Other activities throughout the weekend include a campground decorating competition, kids’ pony rides, a waterslide, face painter, bounce house, and a half-price youth lifetime permit drawing. Visitors on July 27 also may enjoy browsing the Jingle Bell Junk & Craft Market.

For a full schedule, visit Calendar.OutdoorNebraska.gov or call the park at 402-883-2575 for more details. A park entry permit is required for each vehicle entering the park.