Following overnight storms, most of Central Nebraska is encountering significant flooding impacting several roadways, including the Interstate. The Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) is advising motorists this flooding event is rapidly evolving and to expect additional closures as water continues to move through the region.

Plan your travel by checking 511 prior to leaving for your destination. 511 provides the most up to date travel conditions available through 511, Nebraska’s Advanced Traveler Information System. The system is available at all times via phone by, online at www.511.nebraska.gov, Nebraska 511’s smartphone app or by dialing 511.

Again, this is a rapidly evolving event. Please remember, just a few inches of water can impact your vehicle’s ability to navigate, cause it to stall, or even float it. Should you encounter water over a roadway, never drive through it. Turn around – don’t drown.

Motorists are reminded to make sure everyone in their vehicle wears a seat belt and children are in a car safety seat. Never use cruise control in wet weather.

As a reminder, the NSP Highway Helpline is available 24 hours per day for motorists in need of assistance. Drivers can reach NSP by dialing *55 from any cell phone. Call 911 for any emergency.