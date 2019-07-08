The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission recently certified three state fishing records, including one that topped a record that had stood for 47 years.

— Andrew Myer of Norfolk set a bow-and-arrow record when he took an 89-pound paddlefish on the Missouri River in Cedar County in June. It broke the old record, which was set in 1972, by 3 pounds. The fish was 5 feet, 10½ inches in length from the tip of snout to the tip of the tail.

— Scott McGuire of Grant set a rod-and-reel record when he caught a 4-pound, 14-ounce tiger trout on a fly. He caught the 24-inch-long trout while fishing the North Platte River below Lake Ogallala in April. It beat the record by 15 ounces.

— Robert Busk of Blair set a rod-and-reel record when he caught a 34-pound, 13-ounce common carp on a nightcrawler from a private lake in Washington County in May. The fish beat the old record, which had stood since 1983, by just over a pound. The carp was kept alive and now is on display at the Schramm Education Center aquarium near Gretna.

Check out the 2019 Fishing Guide at OutdoorNebraska.org for a complete list of record fish.