At 12:26 a.m. on July 6, the Otoe County Sheriff's Office received a report of a one-vehicle rollover accident near the intersection of County Road B and Highway 43. One occupant was reportedly out of the vehicle and another was unaccounted for at that time. The vehicle had been eastbound on County Road B prior to leaving the roadway.

Upon arrival, Otoe County deputies found the body of Wyatt Socha, a 21-year-old white male, at the scene. He was pronounced dead at the scene after being thrown from the vehicle. A black Chevrolet Impala owned by Socha, a resident of Lincoln, was the only vehicle involved.

The other occupant of the vehicle, Dre Socha, a 20-year-old white male from Lincoln, was transported to a Lincoln hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Neither party was using seat belts. Speed and alcohol may also have been factors in the accident.