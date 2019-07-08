The Kimmel Harding Nelson Center for the Arts presents“Entwined—ceramic and fiber sculptures by Kat Cox,” on display July 8 thru August 23, 201. A Gallery Talk will be held on July 18 at 5pm in conjunction with KHN’s monthly Third Thursday Artist Talks.

Kat Cox’s ceramic and fiber sculptures are an assembly of engaging surfaces, forms, textures, and vibrant colors referencing natural and fabricated worlds. Each sculpture is entangled within its own microenvironment or narrative and each is adorned for its own role, finding a balance between discord and harmony, captivation and repulsion.

Striving to communicate through elements of peculiarity, Cox recontextualizes the traditional craft materials of fiber and ceramics. The hardness of fired porcelain is placed in contrast with felted or woven wool that is integrated in and around the ceramic forms. The soft materiality of fibers is mimicked by clay through the use of ceramic ruffles, ropes, and appliqués. Fired clay imitating the soft malleability of fiber, felted wool imitating the texture and shapes found in the ceramic forms. Each is created as a reflection of the other. The resulting works are compositions of material, color and form that become entwined in process, thought, tactility, and emotion.

Kat Cox, originally from southern California, earned her Bachelors of Fine Arts in Ceramics in 2015 from California State University Long Beach. In 2016 she began her Masters of Fine Arts at The University of Nebraska-Lincoln and graduated in May of 2019. Cox is excited to present Entwined, which is a selection of works from her recent thesis exhibition Entangled.

Since 2001, KHN’s residency program has hosted more than 60 working artists each year–a combination of visual artists, writers, composers, and interdisciplinary artists from across the country and around the world. KHN’s gallery program hosts approximately six exhibitions annually, focusing on regional artists and alumni residents. KHN is a program of the Richard P. Kimmel and Laurine Kimmel Charitable Foundation, Inc.

The Kimmel Harding Nelson Center for the Arts is located at 801 Third Corso in Nebraska City and is regularly open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m and by appointment. Both the exhibit and gallery talk are free, handicapped accessible, and open to the public.