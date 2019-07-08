The Otoe County Board of Commissioners will hear annual reports on the county's economic development and the activities of Region V Services during their regularly scheduled meeting tomorrow (July 9).

The meeting will begin at 8:30 a.m. in the multi-purpose room on the lower level of the Otoe County Courthouse.

Commissioners will also discuss a proposed resolution to implement an occupation tax on Special Designated License applications, and they will discuss bids for hauling aggregate in the county, as well as bids on a surplus pickup truck from the county roads department.