County Attorney Lisa Schaefer will visit the Burlington City Council Monday to request four parking spaces outside her office be designated for official us only.

Schaefer made the request of the Burlington City Council three weeks ago based on the parking problems her office experienced when the riverfront parking lot was closed due to flooding.

Schaefer said she would like two spaces to be used for people visiting the office. The other two would be for members of Schaefer's staff who are frequently in and out of the office.

At least one member of the Burlington City Council has indicated that they do not believe Schaefer should have spaces designated for those who work in her office.

"If they (the employees who would park in those spaces) want a guaranteed parking space, they should rent a space like everyone else has to do," said Council member Jon Billups.

The council had previously been set to talk about the issue in June but were unable to do so due to a scheduling conflict with Schaefer.

The 1300 and 1400 blocks of Leebrick may have a new sign in the next few weeks.

The Burlington City Council will be looking at the possibility of placing a "Blind Person Living in Area" in the two blocks.

According to a memo from Assistant City Manager Nick MacGregor, this will be the only such sign in the city. The person requesting the sign will pay to have the sign installed.

The council's work session will be at 4:30 p.m. Monday in the council chambers in city hall.

The meeting is open to the public but only invited guests may address the council at work sessions.