A few years ago the Burlington City Council brought the city back from financial disaster. Now despite the council's best efforts the city is facing difficult financial choices once again.

Back in 2012, the city of Burlington was faced with being forced to borrow money to pay its employees. Since then, the city has recovered fiscally, and the major bond rating bureaus have taken notice and awarded the city with an A credit rating.

"It’s been a concerted effort by council members to keep the city in good financial health," said City Manager Jim Ferneau.

One of those policies is staying well below the city's borrowing limit.

In Iowa, cities are allowed to borrow up to 5 percent of their taxable valuation. In Burlington, that amounts to about $64.5 million. But rather than maxing out the credit card every chance it gets, Burlington limits itself to borrowing no more than 70 percent of that total.

At the outset of Fiscal Year 2020, the city is using about 62 percent of its bonding capacity. Meaning if an emergency were to arise, the city council could issue a bond if needed without putting a serious dent in Burlington's overall financial health.

But, despite the effort by city staff and council members, Burlington may once again be at risk of financial ruin. Unlike in past situations when councils overspent, the coming fiscal emergency is created by factors outside city officials’ control.

Burlington, like cities across Iowa and around the United States, have been ordered to separate its stormwater and sanitary sewer systems by 2025. Estimated cost: $150 million, money Burlington simply doesn’t have and is unlikely to be able to get.

The mandate comes from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, which is enforcing an edict from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to decrease outflow of untreated sewage by removing stormwater from the sanitary sewer system.

While the city has already separated two of its three sewer basins, Burlington’s largest, the MASL Basin, which includes everything between Valley and Harrison Streets from the river to Summer Street and portions of the city as far west as Hagemann Avenue, is still combined.

In the MASL Basin, stormwater that runs off the streets runs into the same sewer system as water from homes and businesses. When large rain events occur, like what Burlington experienced in May, when 1.5 inches of rain fell in less than an hour, the sewer system can become overloaded. The result is raw sewage getting in the water during street flooding.

Separating the sewers presents a long-term financial benefit to the city, since clean runoff would no longer travel to the wastewater treatment plant, resulting in less expense to treat less wastewater before it is released into the Mississippi River.

Engineers have estimated it will cost the city about $150 million to do the job right. This number includes a lot of needed repairs and Burlington could get grants to cover about $45 million of the project cost. It still leaves more than $95 million to be financed.

With the current deadline for completion, that comes out to more than $15 million a year between now and 2025.

"If the state doesn't work with us, it will bankrupt the city, that's all there is to it," said City Council member Jon Billups.

The city has submitted paperwork to the DNR asking for an extension. Initial estimates called for a 50 year estimate, but the council also has been presented an option that would allow the city to do the work in 20 years.

But the city has other projects to work on beside the sewer separation projects. The city has 6 phases of the flood wall to complete. There also are road repairs that come up every year and since sewer systems, like everything else, have the potential of breaking, there is always the potential of other sewer repairs.

“Without a Crystal Ball, there’s no way of knowing what necessities may come up,” Billups said.

And that’s without even thinking about other, much-wanted projects the city could pursue: like repair or replacement of Cascade Bridge.

Just weeks ago, the city closed Cascade Bridge into Dankwardt and Crapo parks to foot and bicycle traffic. After more than a decade of neglect, public outrage over the closure brought it back center stage. Estimates for building a new bridge vary. Some say the city could get a new bridge for less than $4 million and others put the number closer to $7 million.

Repair of the existing, 123-year-old bridge could cost up to $10 million.

Regardless of the number, the city does not have even $4 million in unencumbered funds on hand it can spend, meaning a bond would have to be issued to pay for the work.

Ferneau said immediate work on Cascade Bridge could push the council back up over the 70 percent mark for at least the first several years of the bond.

Even so, the council has discussed paying for it.

One option is to place a 4 percent franchise fee on Alliant Energy. Alliant would then pass that cost on to all of its customers. Since people living in Burlington must vote to approve the franchise fee, it was proposed as a way of gauging public interest in fixing the bridge.

Council member Lynda Graham-Murray, who has been a vocal supporter of the bridge, likened paying for a special election on Cascade Bridge to someone without the grades paying the application fee to apply to Harvard.

“It was defeated with a resounding no last time they tried it,” she said.

Graham-Murray’s plan to fix Cascade is to wait until Fiscal Year 2024, the next time the city is estimated to have the money to repair the bridge. Unlike other councils, who have used Year 5 as a placeholder to say the bridge will be fixed, Graham-Murray wants to make 2024 a hard date.

“It’s time to make Cascade a priority,” said Graham-Murray.

Billups agrees with his colleague. Billups said while thinking long term may not be the most popular thing, it can pay off. One of the ways Billups said the waiting game has paid off is in the RecPlex and FunCity Turf. The city had initially invested in the parking lot between the two and now the facilities are popular sports for tournaments.

“Those two facilities give us more in hotel and motel tax than anything else,” Billups said.

But there is a glimmer of good news in the immediate future. The city's valuations have gone up by more than $120 million, an average of a 2 percent increase per year. The rate of year to year increase has also been increasing faster during the past 10 years.

The increased valuations meant the city didn't have to increase the tax levy to meet the city's needs as quickly as they might otherwise. The first five fiscal years of the decade saw a tax increase increase of $1.10 per $1,000 assessed property value. The later five years saw an increase of just 40 cents per $1,000 assessed property value.