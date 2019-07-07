Boone Community Hospital recently performed their first robot-assisted knee replacement surgery last month.

Dr. Craig Mahoney, from the Iowa Orthopedic Center, performed the surgery after advocating for the hospital to purchase the robot last October. The Board approved the purchase of the system in December with the staff being trained since then.

“The NAVIO Robot allows us to use points of the patients anatomy to represent what the bone looks like in real life,” said Mahoney. “We are able to shape the bone in a way that has more accuracy than just using a regular conventional implant.”

According to Mahoney, the Boone County Hospital is one only two hospitals in the Central Iowa area that he is aware of doing this type of surgery.

“I think it’s a great service that we are going to bring here and hopefully bring in some more patients,” Megan Dominic, Director of Surgery at Boone Community Hospital, said.

“The implant will last longer,” said Mahoney. “It won’t need to be redone at the same kind of rate, there may be a quicker recovery and it is supposed to help patients have better outcomes in the long run.”

Right now the NAVIO system is used mostly for knee replacements but Mahoney is hopeful that they can eventually use the system for hip replacements.

“The technology is good, it takes more time to do the surgery,” said Mahoney. “So just to get all of the set-up together and to be able to get the feedback you want from the robot. The set-up takes a little bit more time so it is a slightly longer surgery.”

First case at Boone Community Hospital was last month and they performed the second surgery this week.

“We have been doing knee surgeries for years, a regular total joint surgery, and this is just an upgrade and a step up to more precise surgeries,” said Dominic. “I’ve been in close contact with the first patient and she is doing great. I’ve talked to her a few times and she is happy and healing as she should be.”