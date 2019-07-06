The Office of the Registrar at Northwest Missouri State University announced the names of students named to the Academic or President’s Honor Roll at the end of the 2019 spring semester.

To be included on the Academic Honor Roll a student must carry a minimum of 12 credit hours and attain a grade point average of 3.50 or above on a 4.00 scale. Students named to the President’s Honor Roll have attained a perfect 4.00 GPA for the semester.

Local students honored include:

Adel

Academic - Logan Lemke; President - Mackenzie A Sutton

Dexter

Academic - Erin N Franklin; President - Kelsey R Nourse; President - Gillian R Stanley

Grimes

Academic - Evan S Grimes; Academic - Rachel A Jacobsen; President - Tessa K Schlatter; Academic - Delaney M Smail

Redfield

President - Truman W Wiles