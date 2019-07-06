In a June 27 article about an “EriCon” event at Ericson Public Library, the Boone News Republican implied that it was the first event of its kind, while it was actually the fifth time the library has hosted the event. The newspaper also said the turnout for the event put the library over capacity for the number of people who are allowed in the library at any one time. That was incorrect. The large crowd that was reported was spread throughout the day and was not in the library all at the same time. The event was held on the main floor and plans are in the works to hold it again next year. The Boone News Republican apologizes for the errors.