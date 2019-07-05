Iowa motorists have a new option of specialty license plate — any color you'd like, as long as it's black.

The "blackout" specialty license plate, which became available to Iowans on Monday, features an all-black plate with white lettering.

The new plate is offered by the Iowa Department of Transportation as both a standard alphanumeric plate for $35 or personalized plate for $60.

The specialty plate design was approved by lawmakers in the last legislative session.

All funds collected go to the state Road Use Tax Fund, which helps fund state, county and city road and bridge projects.

Plates can be ordered online or by completing and mailing in a form to the Iowa Department of Transportation's Vehicle and Motor Carrier Services Bureau.

Plates are made at Iowa Prison Industries and shipped to the appropriate county treasurer's office.