Mark Bettendorf, assistant administrator of Tabitha, spoke on how and why to start the hospice conversation early and how hospice is hope on June 18 at the Otoe County Museum in Syracuse with 18 in attendance to hear the inspirational message. Tabitha professionals are available to speak to clubs, organizations or church groups on a variety of topics tailored to audience and needs. For topics and available dates, contact Laura Lea Fossenbarger, Tabitha Community Outreach and Engagement Coordinator, at 402-440-7313 or LauraLea.Fossenbarger@Tabitha.org.







photo submitted