Communities across Nebraska will be hosting celebrations this week to mark Independence Day. Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) will be assisting with traffic operations surrounding several of these local celebrations throughout the state.

“Our troopers love being part of Independence Day festivities around Nebraska,” said Colonel John Bolduc. “Attending local parties and fireworks shows is a great tradition in our state. Let’s all do our part to keep this week safe at those events and on the road.”

Here are some simple tips for enjoying Independence Day festivities safely:

· Leave the pyrotechnics to the pros and enjoy the many shows organized by communities across Nebraska.

· Set up a meeting place in the event that you become separated from family or friends if you’re attending a large gathering.

· If you’re using fireworks at home, use them in the manner prescribed and in accordance with local laws. Keep a water source nearby in case of fire.

· Make sure everyone knows where the grill is to help keep kids and pets at a safe distance. Keep the fireworks away from the grill.

· Monitor the weather via local media and other sources.

· Drink plenty of water with hot temperatures expected across Nebraska this week.

· If your party involves alcohol, designate a driver or use a ride share to get home.

· When driving, keep your eyes off the fireworks and on the road. Avoid distractions any time you drive.

Troopers will be on the road across Nebraska to watch for drunk drivers. Any motorists who observes an impaired or dangerous driver is urged to report it to the NSP Highway Helpline by calling *55 from any cell phone.