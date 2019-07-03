The Nebraska City Tourism & Commerce’s Tourism & Promotions Committee is calling all young entrepreneurs to enter the 2nd Annual Lemonade Stand contest for Lemon Days.

Lemon Days, Nebraska City’s annual summer shopping sale, is scheduled for July 26-28, 2019. On Saturday, July 27, NCTC is hosting a Lemonade Stand Contest. Open to Nebraska City- area residents ages 14 and under, the Lemonade Stand Contest will award prizes for Best Original Lemonade, Most Creative Stand, Best Lemon Snack or Dessert, and People’s Choice.

Participants are asked to submit their name and a $5 entry free to NCTC by Friday, July 19. All stands will be located on Central Avenue and open from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, July 27. Shoppers, locals, and tourists can cast their votes throughout the duration of the contest; winners will be announced at 12:30 p.m. that afternoon at Memorial Way.

Questions about the Lemonade Stand Contest can be directed to NCTC at 402-873-6654. Registration forms can be found online at GoNebraskaCity.com or picked up at the NCTC office at 806 1st Avenue.