ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Reports are taken directly from the daily logs of area law enforcement agencies. Some agencies do not differentiate between arrests and citations.
BURLINGTON
Monday
11:47 a.m.: 601-29 S. Roosevelt Ave. Leontyne Pogson, 58, same address: fifth-degree criminal mischief.
2:34 p.m.: 1012 Maple St. Mano TeJuan Sile, 21, 416 S. Ninth St.: warrant for failure to appear.
3:58 p.m.: Agency Street and Newbury Circle. Raechia LaTrese Williamson, 21, 205 Hayes St.: fifth-degree theft and false identification.
5:50 p.m.: Garfield Avenue and Smith Street. Treuna Cimone Reddrick, 24, 1608 Mount Pleasant St.: violation of a no contact order.
8:08 p.m.: 1930 Agency St. Dana Noelle Albright, 35, same address: violation of a domestic no contact order and pretrial violation.
11:32 p.m.: Perkins Restaurant. Roland C. Gutierrez, 42, 5823 E. 143rd St. S, Bixby, Oklahoma: public intoxication and tampering of a motor vehicle.
WEST BURLINGTON
Monday
7:34 p.m.: 509-60 W. Agency Road. Montez Thomas Thompson, 31, 2408 Flint Hills Drive, Burlington: fifth-degree theft.
DES MOINES COUNTY
Monday
7:34 p.m.: Des Moines County jail. Donald Demetric Gordon, 44, 923 N. Fifth St., Burlington: warrants for drug trafficking methamphetamine, contraband in a correctional facility and drug tax stamp violations.
LEE COUNTY
Tuesday
9:10 a.m.: Lee County Sheriff’s Office. Kevin Lynn Tripp Jr., 32, Keokuk: third-degree theft.
HENRY COUNTY
Sunday
9:28 p.m.: Rome. Brian Schultz, no age given, Rome: public intoxication, trespass, operating a non-registered vehicle and no valid driver’s license.
HANCOCK COUNTY, ILLINOIS
June 26
No time given.: No location given. James A. Son, 34, Carthage, Illinois: reckless driving and speeding.
No time given.: No location given. Connor J. Talton, 21, Keokuk: domestic battery.
Friday
No time given.: No location given. Dustin A. Huss, 21, Dallas City, Illinois: warrant for possession of methamphetamine.
No time given.: No location given. Elizabeth K. Squire, 46, Carthage, Illinois: driving while suspended.
No time given.: No location given.Joyce M. Hendricksen, 33, Carthage, Illinois: warrant for failure to appear.
No time given.: No location given. Koral R. Grace, 25, Carthage, Illinois: warrant for failure to appear.
No time given.: No location given. Steven C. Lefler, 36, Hamilton, Illinois: warrant for failure to appear.
No time given.: No location given. Vincent M. Hard, 21, Nauvoo, Illinois: driving while suspended and operating an uninsured vehicle.
CRIME WATCH
Reports are taken directly from the daily logs of area law enforcement agencies.
BURLINGTON
Monday
8:34 a..m.: 300 block of Angular Street. Vandalism.
9:10 a.m.: 700 block of Wightman Street. Theft.
9:14 a.m.: 900 block of Horizon Street. Theft.
10:21 a.m.: 600 block of South Roosevelt Avenue. Vandalism.
10:28 a.m.: 1300 block of Smith Street. Vandalism.
10:58 a.m.: 600 block of South Roosevelt Avenue. Vandalism.
12:47 p.m.: 900 block of North Fourth Street. Theft.
3:51 p.m.: North Hill Elementary, 825 N. Ninth St. Assault.
9:06 p.m.: 600 block of Iowa Street. Vandalism.
10:32 p.m.: 1000 block of Lawrence Drive. Burglary of motor vehicle.
Tuesday
12:44 a.m.: 800 block of North Seventh Street. Vandalism.
1 a.m.: 600 block of Higbee Avenue. Burglary of residence.
2 a.m.: North Third and Spring streets. Disorderly conduct.
WEST BURLINGTON
Monday
6:53 p.m.: Western Pines Mobile Home Park, 509 W. Agency Road. Theft.
FORT MADISON
Monday
11:17 p.m.: 1100 block of 13th Street. Burglary.
11:42 p.m.: 1600 block of Avenue H. Stolen vehicle.
Tuesday
1:05 a.m.: 2000 block of Avenue F. Burglary.