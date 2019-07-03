Narconon reminds families that overdoses due to an elephant tranquilizer known as Carfentanil, has been on the rise in nearly every community nationwide. Carfentanil is a synthetic opiate painkiller 100 times more powerful than fentanyl and 1000 times stronger than heroin. A tiny grain of it is enough to be fatal.



