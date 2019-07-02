Applications may be made for Nebraska paddlefish snagging permits through July 14.

Snagging of paddlefish and nongame fish is permitted Oct. 1-31 in the Missouri River from the Gavins Point Dam west of Yankton, South Dakota, downstream to the mouth of the Big Sioux River at mile marker 734, west of Sioux City, Iowa. All inland waters in Nebraska are closed to paddlefish harvest.

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission has authorized 1,520 permits for residents and 80 for nonresidents. There is a nonrefundable $7 application fee. If a permit is awarded, the remaining permit cost is $26 for residents and $50 for nonresidents, which includes an issuing fee. Also, all anglers must have a valid 2019 fishing permit.

Visit OutdoorNebraska.org to apply or use the form in the 2019 Fishing Guide. Applicants must be 12 years of age by this Oct. 1 to be eligible for a permit. Mailed applications must be received in Game and Parks headquarters in Lincoln by 5 p.m. on July 14. Online applications end at 11:59 p.m.

Permits remaining following the first drawing will be sold over the counter on a first-come basis beginning at 1 p.m. Central time on Sept. 1.