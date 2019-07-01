The Iowa Department of Transportation has reopened U.S. 34 between I-29 and the Nebraska border June 28. The roadway had been closed since late May due to a second round of Southwest Iowa flooding.

Motorists in the area can expect intermittent lane closures at times as the repair work on shoulders and ditches continues.

Other flood-related closures continue on Iowa 2, Iowa 275 and Iowa 333.

Note: The interchange at U.S. 34 is the last southbound exit on I-29 to offer services such as fuel, so if you’re traveling south on I-29, please make sure your vehicle has enough fuel for the 60-mile trip to the next gas station in Rock Port, Missouri.

Travelers should check 511ia.org, the Iowa 511 mobile apps or call 511 (within Iowa) or 800-288-1047 (nationwide) for up-to-date closure information on state-owned roadways across Iowa. Closures due to flooding can be viewed by turning on the incident layer on the online map and mobile app.

For the latest in flooding information and recovery resources, as well as an image gallery showing the flood damage and recovery efforts go to https://floods2019.iowa.gov/.