Developer pledges to have plan before city in July, eyes starting construction next spring

After 10 months of waiting, the future of the Tama Complex is starting to take shape once again.

“We will start construction in the spring,” said Doug Wells, the West Des Moines-based developer working on the project.

At a Burlington City Council meeting earlier this month, Wells rolled out his new plan for the two buildings that will occupy the corner of Third and Jefferson streets.

One of the challenges was coming up with a design that wouldn’t look out of place.

"We're looking forward to rebuilding something that complements downtown and fits along Jefferson Street," said Eric Tysland, development and parks director at the city of Burlington.

Wells went through several designs for the buildings to make them suitable for the area. The current design, dubbed Historic Tama II on planning documents, involves using red bricks to give the new building a similar feel to the historic buildings that were destroyed in an Aug. 4 fire and later demolished.

Just as before, the site will feature two buildings. However, two buildings will not be attached or both front on Jefferson Street, but rather they will sit as separate buildings, one behind the other with a courtyard between them. The building on Jefferson Street will feature a residential lobby. A skywalk will be built between the two buildings to provide access to residents of the north building.

Each building will be four stories tall, just like the Chittenden and Eastman Commercial Building. There will be retail space on the ground floor. The other three stories each will feature eight apartments, bringing the total living units for the complex to 48.

The two buildings will be built in phases. The first phase will be the building at the corner of Third and Jefferson streets.

The apartments in the first building will also be for low-income tenants. Thirteen of the building’s 24 units will be designated as such, while the remaining 11 will be market-rate units. The availability of units for low-income families using government assistance is a requirement of using state historic preservation grant funds.

But there’s still one piece of the puzzle missing: renewal of that grant from the state.

While Wells had received a grant for his work on the previous buildings, he must reapply for the grant through the Iowa Economic Development Authority. The new buildings must be approved by IEDA and the city of Burlington before the project can move forward.

Earlier this month, Wells said his goal was to have the grant application in the hands of city officials by July 1. However, the council is not set to discuss the grant during its meeting Monday. Wells told The Hawk Eye last week he absolutely would have the grant to the council by its July 15 meeting.

It has been almost 10 months since the Tama Complex buildings burned, and five months since demolition finally got underway in earnest. The 300 block of Jefferson Street didn’t open to vehicle traffic until March 19, and the 300 block of North Third Street didn’t reopen until almost April.

In the meantime, community members complained for months about the buildings violating the city’s nuisance ordinance.

In the immediate aftermath of the fire, Wells said he would restore the buildings. But by November, he decided it was impossible and the only way to continue the project would be by demolishing the buildings.

But tearing down the buildings required approval from the State Historic Preservation Office. After several delays, the demolition of the buildings began in February.

The work was slow. An unusually cold winter meant the bricks were frozen together. There was also concern about further collapse, but this time on one of the nearby buildings. Crews chipped away at the buildings, taking down them down piece by piece.

But when the clean up stopped, Tysland said he was frustrated with the amount of time it took for the buildings to come down and the site to be cleared.

"Progress hasn't occurred as quickly as we had hoped," Tysland told The Hawk Eye in May.

However, in the past few months, the clean-up has accelerated. Where the Tama Complex once stood is instead marked by the basements of the respective properties and a fence keeping passersby from the hole left by demolition of the two buildings.

Once debris is removed from the site, the basement will be filled and the site will be ready for construction.

Includes previously unpublished reporting by former The Hawk Eye reporter Elizabeth Meyer.