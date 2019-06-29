Submitted to DCN

Saturday

Jun 29, 2019 at 12:01 AM Jun 29, 2019 at 7:22 AM


CEDAR FALLS — Dallas County students were recently named to the Spring 2019 semester Dean’s List at the University of Northern Iowa.


To be included on the list, a student must have earned a grade point of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale, while taking at least 12 hours of graded work during the semester. On the 4.0 system, an A is worth four points; a B, three points; a C, two points, and a D, one point.


Local students honored include:


Adel


Olivia Anderson


Koree Deering


Shelby Freestone


Jessica Gard


Taylor Hansen


Katherine Hoy


Emma Juhnke


Sofia Legaspi


Emily Neumann


Lauren Thomson


Melody Ver Woert


Kimberly Wilderdyke


Dallas Center


Makayla Bauer


Ashtyn Chance


Samuel Nissly


De Soto


Evan O’Leary


Earlham


Anna Anker


William Poffenberger


Perry


Alicia Calderon


Emma Olejniczak


Sean Riley


Redfield


Grayson Benedict


Van Meter


Jordan Dougherty


Sam Thompson


Waukee


Noah Baumeister


Jackson Bell


Catherine Christian


Bryce Davis


Evan Dosedel


Jordan Eischeid


Amelyn Enriquez


Michael Henter


Nathan Johnson


Jessica Jost


Ryan Keck


Mara Puente


McKenzie Ramer


Mitchell Rossmann


Brittany Skokan


Erik Sorensen


Kaitlyn Soughan


Katie Wempen