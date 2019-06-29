CEDAR FALLS — Dallas County students were recently named to the Spring 2019 semester Dean’s List at the University of Northern Iowa.
To be included on the list, a student must have earned a grade point of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale, while taking at least 12 hours of graded work during the semester. On the 4.0 system, an A is worth four points; a B, three points; a C, two points, and a D, one point.
Local students honored include:
Adel
Olivia Anderson
Koree Deering
Shelby Freestone
Jessica Gard
Taylor Hansen
Katherine Hoy
Emma Juhnke
Sofia Legaspi
Emily Neumann
Lauren Thomson
Melody Ver Woert
Kimberly Wilderdyke
Dallas Center
Makayla Bauer
Ashtyn Chance
Samuel Nissly
De Soto
Evan O’Leary
Earlham
Anna Anker
William Poffenberger
Perry
Alicia Calderon
Emma Olejniczak
Sean Riley
Redfield
Grayson Benedict
Van Meter
Jordan Dougherty
Sam Thompson
Waukee
Noah Baumeister
Jackson Bell
Catherine Christian
Bryce Davis
Evan Dosedel
Jordan Eischeid
Amelyn Enriquez
Michael Henter
Nathan Johnson
Jessica Jost
Ryan Keck
Mara Puente
McKenzie Ramer
Mitchell Rossmann
Brittany Skokan
Erik Sorensen
Kaitlyn Soughan
Katie Wempen