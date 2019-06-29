The Miss Burlington Scholarship Program is accepting entries for their competition to be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25, at Comfort Inn and Suites.

Girls ages 13 to 25, who live in or attend school in Iowa, are eligible to compete.

Miss Burlington is an official preliminary to the Miss Iowa Competition. Miss Iowa title winners will then continue on to compete for Miss America and Miss America’s Outstanding Teen.

The 2018 Miss Burlington is Madisyn Reynolds.

For more information, contact Heidi at heidi_humphries@yahoo.com or (319) 759-5532.