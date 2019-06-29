AMES — Approximately 9,000 Iowa State University students have been recognized for outstanding academic achievement by being named to the spring semester 2019 Dean’s List. Students named to the Dean’s List must have earned a grade point average of at least 3.50 on a 4.00 scale while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded course work.

Local students include:

Adel

Nicole Rose Bever, 4, Dietetics (H SCI)

Kyle Fredric Brownsberger, 4, Liberal Studies

Gracie Nola Chapman, 4, English

Shaila Claibourn, 4, Anthropology

Elizabeth Wray Denherder, 3, Elementary Education

Amelia H. Dixon, 2, Music

Hailey Kaye Donahue, 4, Anthropology

William Michael Dulaney, 3, Software Engineering

Sydney Ann Ebeling, 2, Event Management

Daphne Nicole Gates, 4, Materials Engineering

Cameron R. Johnson, 4, Finance

Bailey Renee Junge, 3, Kinesiology and Health

Alyssa Marie Kruger, 2, Elementary Education

Hunter Douglas Mandernach, 4, Civil Engineering

Brady Lemar Meier, 3, Management Information Systems

Matthew Messer, 4, Management Information Systems

Abigail M. Myers, 3, Management

Thomas W. Nowysz, 3, Forestry

Emma Noel Onstad, 4, Industrial Engineering

Emily G. Pottebaum, 2, Physics

Nicole Marie Powers, 4, Veterinary Medicine

Terry Chase Ritchie, 4, Architecture-Professional Degree

Benjamin Levi Sandquist, 4, Management

Samantha Jayne Schepers, 2, Biology (AGLS)

Cole G. Schippers, 2, Management Information Systems

Jacob Schumacher, 3, Finance

Abbey Linnea Smith, 4, Veterinary Medicine

Jackson Tyler Smith, 3, Accounting

Aaron Dinsmore Spencer, 4, Finance

Erin Stender, 4, Chemistry

Regan L. Wahman, 2, Pre-Business

Monika Annette Wiley, 4, Integrated Studio Arts

Emily E. Wilkerson, 3, Chemical Engineering

Cameron L. Wright, 3, Marketing

Chaise Ireland Zahrt, 4, World Languages and Cultures

Dallas Center

Kayla Renae Crouse, 2, Apparel, Merchandising, and Design

Abigail Rebecca Hansen, 4, Agronomy

Louis Dane Hansen, 4, Political Science

Anthony M. Jacobsen, 4, Materials Engineering

Justine Kate Johnson, 4, Elementary Education

Graceann Bethellen Kruse, 2, Accounting

De Soto

Bradley Weston Clark, 4, Mathematics

Andrea Leigh Tigges, 2, Genetics (LAS)

Madalyn Denise Walker, 4, Music

Dexter

Joseph Henry Naberhaus, 4, Software Engineering

Linden

Dalena Renee Rogers, 4, Global Resource Systems

Minburn

Isaac Nicholas Schaefers, 4, Kinesiology and Health

Redfield

Cassidy Nicole Wagner, 4, Psychology

Waukee

Madison Kimberly Adams, 4, Apparel, Merchandising, and Design

Jakob Richard Allison, 4, Marketing

Ashley Nicole Anderson, 4, Mathematics

Abdullah O. Anis, 2, Computer Science

Emma Bolles, 2, Pre-Graphic Design

Cameron Bryan Carroll, 2, Agricultural Engineering

Olivia Anne Christensen, 2, Management

Madeline Rose Colosimo, 4, Microbiology

Robert J. Colosimo, 3, Biochemistry

Davis Joseph Dalton, 3, Civil Engineering

Kaylee Alyse Edwards, 4, Accounting

Amy Lea Eldridge, 4, Psychology

Emily Ann Eldridge, 4, Psychology

Lauren R. Ellerbach, 4, General Preveterinary Medicine

Sophie Marie Erickson, 4, Animal Ecology

Ryan Spencer Foreman, 4, Music

Dakota Frederick Fouts, 4, Aerospace Engineering

Bryce Christopher Godwin, 4, Accounting

Collin Edward Godwin, 1, Kinesiology and Health

Andrew James Grace, 4, Finance

Noah Clifton Gratias, 4, Marketing

Malia Faith Griffin, 4, Biology

Tyler Benjamin Groathouse, 4, Aerospace Engineering

Joshua Sangmin Hanyang, 4, Entrepreneurship

Mark A. Heggen, 4, Agricultural Biochemistry

Spencer David Heim, 4, Communication Studies

Lawton Wiley Herbert, 4, Veterinary Medicine

Amber M. Holloway, 4, Elementary Education

Kristin Lynne Hunke, 3, Dietetics (H SCI)

Aaqib Bin Issa, 4, Computer Science

Michael H. Jacobson, 4, Finance

Logan P. Kinneer, 4, Software Engineering

Christopher Adam Kovalsky, 4, Finance

Erynn M. Laughlin, 4, Elementary Education

Taylor Danielle Luther, 4, Elementary Education

Megan E. McAllister, 4, Finance

Eric Charles McEntee, 4, Marketing

Emily Marie Mickelson, 4, Child, Adult, and Family Services

Mary Laraye Miller, 3, Public Relations

Morgan E. Mitchell, 4, Finance

Nathan C. Mortenson, 4, Electrical Engineering

Sebastien Olivier Mueller, 4, Mechanical Engineering

Mackenzie M. Nehls, 4, Accounting

Alexis Madison Olsen, 3, English

Savannah Lynn Oswald, 4, Child, Adult, and Family Services

Blake Michael Ramsey, 3, Finance

Nicholas Allen Roose, 4, Architecture-Professional Degree

Grant Timothy Roszhart, 4, Marketing

Madeline Olivia Ryan, 4, Graphic Design

John Sand, 2, Pre-Graphic Design

Abigail Joan Schlotfeldt, 3, Landscape Architecture

Riley Schrimper, 4, Finance

Jenna Kay Sell, 4, Industrial Engineering

Elizabeth Cleo Siberz, 2, Biology

Garrett Thomas Skalnik, 3, Open Option (LAS)

Maci Jo Slaybaugh, 3, Genetics (LAS)

Rylie Marie Smith, 3, Open Option (LAS)

Calista Ann Tietz, 3, Elementary Education

Jessica Caroline Toliver, 4, Apparel, Merchandising, and Design

Noah James Tornabane, 4, Architecture-Professional Degree

Katie Marie Van Sloun, 2, Kinesiology and Health

Emily Grace Wageman, 2, Psychology

Jerad Edward Wagner, 4, Construction Engineering

Caroline O. Warmuth, 4, Political Science

Sydney E. Wasteney, 2, Marketing

Claire Wolfe, 3, Microbiology

Jillian Marie Wood, 2, Kinesiology and Health

Woodward

Breanna Mckenzie Ackerman, 2, Elementary Education

Riley A. Jamison, 4, Elementary Education

Grant Hall Krichel, 2, Civil Engineering

Ty George Turner, 4, Construction Engineering