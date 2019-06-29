LINCOLN, NE — More than 5,100 University of Nebraska-Lincoln students have been named to the Deans’ List/Explore Center List of Distinguished Students for the spring semester of the 2018-19 academic year.

Local honorees include:

Adel

Sarah Brady, junior, Dean’s Lists, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources and Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, environmental studies and music.

Van Meter

James Orf, senior, Dean’s List, College of Arts and Sciences, biological sciences.

Waukee

John Johnson, senior, Dean’s List, College of Arts and Sciences, computer science.

Jancy Nielson, senior, Dean’s List, College of Arts and Sciences, anthropology and psychology.

Brandon Page, graduate student, Dean’s List, College of Business, Master of Business Administration.

Justin Sell, senior, Dean’s List, College of Business, actuarial science.

Qualification for the Deans’ List/List of Distinguished Students varies among the eight undergraduate colleges and the Explore Center. Listed below are the minimum requirements for each entity with local honorees. All qualifying grade-point averages are based on a four-point scale and a minimum of 12 graded semester hours. Students can be on the Deans’ List for more than one college.College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, 3.75

College of Arts and Sciences, 3.7

College of Business, 3.6

Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, 3.7