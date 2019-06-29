Submitted to DCN

Saturday

Jun 29, 2019 at 12:01 AM Jun 29, 2019 at 7:24 AM


STORM LAKE — The following local students earned Dean’s List recognition for the spring semester at Buena Vista University:Noah Bardwell, of De Soto


Nikolas Brimeyer, of Waukee


Ryan Exline, of Grimes


Mikayla Foster, of Grimes


Matthew Huisenga, of Grimes


Mason Muhlstein, of Grimes


Hannah Wuebker, of Grimes, IA


Students named to the BVU Dean’s List must have a minimum grade point average of 3.5 for the spring semester, based on a 4.0 grade point system, and must have taken at least 12 hours of coursework.