With just 16 months until the 2020 general election, the country had an opportunity this week to hear from the 20 candidates vying for the Democratic nomination, with a pair of debates.

Unlike the Republicans who divided their 2016 debates based on polls, this year's field of Democrats was randomly assigned to the Wednesday or Thursday debates.

Des Moines County Democratic Party chairman Tom Courtney said the strategy of dividing the candidates randomly, instead of by poll rankings, was a good choice.

"I didn't watch the 'kiddie table' round (in the Republican debate). This gives all of the candidates a chance," Courtney said.

Among local Democrats who watched the debates, the strategy seemed to have worked.

Overall, the party members interviewed tended to agree the debates each had a couple of winners.

One of the winners mentioned was Pete Buttigieg, the South Bend, Indiana, mayor.

"I liked that he was open and honest about not accomplishing a goal," Burlington City Council member Lynda Graham-Murray said, referring to Buttigieg's admission about diversity hiring on the South Bend Police Department.

Mary Jo Riesburg, the chairwoman of the Lee County Democrats, said she also thought Julian Castro, the mayor of San Antonio, Texas, and former U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, won Thursday's debate because he was able to force the media to pay attention.

Another favorite was U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris of California.

"Kamala pushed above the fray and was very presidential," Riesburg said.

When it came to picking a loser, Riesberg refused to say who she thought had lost because she is a party chair, but the others The Hawk Eye spoke with agreed former Vice President Joe Biden was among the worst Thursday.

"There was one question that Biden just called time on himself and I have never seen anyone do that before," said activist Ryan Rogers of Burlington.

When it came to U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, who ran against Hillary Clinton in 2016, those polled were split.

"I like Bernie," Rogers said.

While Graham-Murray said she also likes Sanders, she found his debate performance lacking.

"I just feel like Bernie kept talking about how the healthcare system is broken. We know it's broken," she said.

Riesberg said she thought the Wednesday debate, overall, went better than Thursday's. She said the moderators seemed to have a more difficult time keeping the second set of candidates under control, which she said made the candidates in that round seem less presidential.

As for a way forward, it's difficult to see with 20 candidates trying to get the nominations. With so much time until election, its unknown if or how many candidates will drop out as the date of the 2020 Iowa Caucuses nears.

"The money will fall out and then the candidates will start dropping," Graham-Murray said.

But as to which candidate will pull ahead, Courtney made it very clear he thinks ideas will lead a candidate to victory.

"I think there are some in the party who won't vote for a person of color, or a woman, or a gay man. I want the best leader," Courtney said.

"I think the way we will win is by having a candidate with a plan," Rogers agreed.

The importance of down ballot-races also was mentioned by both Courtney and Riesberg. In 2020, 22 Republican senators will be up for re-election, including Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst. In contrast, 12 Democrats, including presidential candidate Cory Booker of New Jersey, will be fighting to keep their seats.

The Hawk Eye's efforts to seek out Republicans who watched the debates to interview for this story were unsuccessful.