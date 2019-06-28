The Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) Foundation is excited to announce it has received a $30,000 Good Neighbor Citizenship Company Grant from State Farm Insurance to support NSP’s youth traffic safety education efforts.

Teen drivers in Nebraska represent just seven percent of the state’s licensed drivers, but made up nearly a quarter of reported crashes in 2017. NSP is tackling this problem by educating thousands of young Nebraskans each year about the importance of wearing seatbelts and not driving impaired or distracted. With State Farm grant funds, the NSP Foundation will provide interactive resources to make these presentations more engaging, such as the Driving Simulator, a computerized system that produces virtual driving scenarios, and the Seatbelt Persuader, which allows riders to experience a simulated rollover crash.

The State Farm grant also allowed three NSP Community Service Officers to attend the 2019 Uniformed Safety Education Officers Workshop (USEOW) in San Antonio, Texas earlier this month. USEOW is the premier gathering of law enforcement education officers throughout the nation, bringing states together for networking, sharing, and developing presentation ideas on the latest trends in traffic and public safety education. NSP will host the 2021 USEOW Conference in Omaha.

“State Farm has been a valuable partner for the past 15 years,” says Andy Anderson, NSP Foundation president. “We’re thankful for their continued support toward our shared goal of protecting Nebraska’s young drivers.”

Established in 1986, the NSP Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization and supports the NSP where restricted government funding cannot. It is the only organization which may accept charitable donations for the direct benefit of NSP. Contributions received through the Foundation can be designated toward specialty equipment, advanced officer training, police service dogs, and other specific needs. For more information, visit https://statepatrol.nebraska.gov/about/nsp-foundation.