The Nebraska City City Council will discuss the naming of public property during its Monday, July 1, meeting.

Council members will also hold public hearings on updates to the city's comprehensive plan and future land use map, as well as updates to the city's subdivision regulations. its zoning code, and the city's zoning land use map.

The council will also consider requests relating to the 51st AppleJack Festival from Calvary Community Church to use the sunken parking lot for vendor booths and children's activities,; from Arbor Day Farms to use parking spaces throughout Wildwood and Steinhart parks; and from Dinty Moore's to host a beer garden in the northeast corner of the Nebraska City Veterans Memorial Building parking lot.

Council members will also discuss two agreements with the Southeast Nebraska Development District: a $10,000 construction management agreement for improvements to 6th Street and a $35,000 housing management agreement for the city's new purchase/rehab/resell program.

The meeting is set to start at 6 p.m. in the Bill Davis Room of City Hall, 1409 Central Ave.





