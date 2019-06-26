The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced Richardson County will receive a $47,600 Rural Development investment to construct a new facility for the Pennsylvania Colony Historical Society of Nebraska. U.S. Senator Deb Fischer (R-Neb.), a member of the Senate Agriculture Committee, released the following statement after today’s announcement:

“I’m pleased to see the Pennsylvania Colony Historical Society of Nebraska receive this grant from USDA. With these funds, members of the society can continue to grow and display their impressive collection of Pennsylvania Dutch artifacts. I look forward to seeing the society continue to make a positive impact on the community with this new expansion.”

More from USDA:

This Rural Development investment will be used to construct a 40x52-foot building on the Historical Society's four-acre site in Richardson County. This building will be used for the additional artifacts that have been donated since the first building was completed. The structure also will be used for cultural and social events.

USDA Rural Development provides loans and grants to help expand economic opportunities and create jobs in rural areas. This assistance supports infrastructure improvements; business development; housing; community facilities such as schools, public safety and health care; and high-speed internet access in rural areas.