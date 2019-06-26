Gage Capone (57) #85273, died shortly around 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at Bryan Medical Center -- West. Capone was assigned to the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution (TSCI).

Capone’s sentence began February 10, 2017. He was serving 35– to 57-- years after being convicted in Lancaster County of making terroristic threats. He was sentenced as a habitual criminal.

The cause of death has not been determined. As is the case whenever an inmate dies in the custody of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, a grand jury will conduct an investigation.