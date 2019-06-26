The Great Western Bank branch of Nebraska City has a program called “The Care Committee”. In this program, they choose a project each month that will benefit not only their customers, but their entire community. For example, during the month of April, in honor of “Read Across America”, Nebraska City’s Great Western Bank Employees went to Northside Elementary and read aloud to students.



For the month of May, Great Western’s Care Committee Project was a diaper drive to benefit Project Response. Project Response is a non-profit agency that provides services to victims of domestic and sexual violence, sex trafficking, and stalking through grant funding and donations. Project Response serves the Southeast Nebraska area of Otoe, Johnson, Nemaha, Pawnee, and Richardson counties. Project Response is based in Auburn and has satellite offices in Nebraska City and Falls City, as well.



Project Response provides a wide array of services for these victims including, but not limited to, a 24-hour crisis hotline, transportation, protection order assistance, medical and legal advocacy, referrals, assistance locating safe and affordable housing, and emergency shelter-which includes food, clothing, and other necessities, such as diapers.

Project Response also provides clothing vouchers to our thrift store, food from Project Pantry and personal care items to ANYONE in need. They do not ask for proof of income; the individual only has to express their need.

The personal care items that Project Response likes to keep stocked includes those that SNAP benefits, also known as food stamps, do not cover. This includes everything from diapers, toilet paper, toiletries, laundry detergent, to trash bags and cleaning supplies. So many of us take the ability to cleanse ourselves and our homes for granted. These are basic necessities to us that we would never think of doing without.

There is zero funding in Project Response’s budget to help stock those items, therefore they rely on community donations for all these items, including diapers. If these donations are not coming in, then Project Response doesn’t have the needed items to give out.



Project Response isvery thankful to have benefitted as Great Western Bank’s Care Committee Project for the month of May.



