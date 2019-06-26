Congressman Jeff Fortenberry (R-NE) made the following statement today on meeting Congressional Art Competition winner MorningStar Roundstone.

“It was honor to meet MorningStar Roundstone, Member of the Omaha Tribe and winner of the 2019 Congressional Student Art Competition for the first district of Nebraska,” Fortenberry said. “I was deeply taken by her beautiful and evocative pencil drawing of her niece Skareh. A resident of Walthill, and graduate of Bancroft-Rosalie High School, MorningStar will be attending Norfolk’s Northeast Community College in the fall on a Chief Standing Bear Scholarship,” Fortenberry added.

“Congratulations MorningStar. Your art will now hold pride of place in our nation’s capitol,” Fortenberry said.

Congressman Jeff Fortenberry is the Ranking Member of the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Agriculture, Rural Development, and Food and Drug Administration (FDA).