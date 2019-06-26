After four years of closure and reconstruction, the 4th Corso viaduct will finally reopen to traffic on Monday, July 1.

The viaduct, located on 4th Corso between 1st Street and 5th Street, closed in 2015 due to structural concerns and safety issues. Reconstruction on a new viaduct began in 2018.

A celebration is planned to commemorate the Grand Opening of the viaduct. On Monday, July 1, 2019, city officials will gather at 1:30 p.m. on the west side of the viaduct to greet the public. An official Ribbon Cutting for the new structure is scheduled to be at 2 p.m.

The public is invited to attend the celebration.