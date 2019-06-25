The Otoe County Board of Commissioners met on Tuesday, June 25, and took the following actions:

Tabled approval of the subdivision plat for the Johnson Gas and Co. subdivision, located at 1430 N. 58 Rd., and for the vacation plat of the Beckman second subdivision located at 840 N. 12 Rd. until after the next Otoe County Planning Commission meeting;

Tabled approving a resolution to implement an occupation tax on Special Designated License (SDL) applications until the next commissioners’ meeting;

Approved a resolution authorizing the transfer of $9,816.25 to the Coroner’s Office budget;

Approved the 2019 Community Based Aid Grant award and special conditions. The $51,929 grant helps fund juvenile diversion services in the county.;

Approved renewed the contract with CEDARS for juvenile diversion program truancy tracker services;

Approved signing a new contract with CEDARS for juvenile diversion program family support services;

Approved renewing a contract with Partners for Otoe County (P4OC) for community based aid grant management;

Heard an overview of Southeast Nebraska Economic Development Department programs in Otoe County from Crystal Dunekacke of SENDD; and

Awarded a bid of $647,357.18 from Midwest Infrastructure to build a three-span, 102-foot concrete deck slab bridge southwest of Palmyra.

The next regularly scheduled Otoe County Board of Commissioners meeting is set for 8::30 a.m. Tuesday, July 9, at the Otoe County Courthouse.