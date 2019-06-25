Hunters have until June 28 to apply for 2019 Nebraska big game draw permits.

Residents and nonresidents may apply for one deer permit, residents may apply for one elk permit, and residents and eligible landowners may apply for one antelope permit.

The draw permit units are: Deer – Republican Mule Deer, Platte Mule Deer Conservation Area and Frenchman Mule Deer Conservation Area units; Antelope – all firearm and muzzleloader units; Elk – all units.

Paper applications must be received by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission by 5 p.m. Central Time – or by 11:59 p.m. for online applications – on June 28.

Only a nonrefundable application fee is due at the time of application. Drawing results will be available by July 5. Successful applicants will have until July 19 to complete the purchase of their awarded permits. Awarded but unpaid permits will result in applicants losing preference or bonus points and forfeiting the permit. Any forfeited draw permits, as well as unsold draw permits and buy-unit permits, will be sold over the counter on a first-come basis beginning Aug. 5.

Applicants who supply valid email addresses will be notified when the draw is complete. Applicants not providing valid email addresses will be responsible for monitoring their status online at OutdoorNebraska.org.

Applications may be made at OutdoorNebraska.org, via application form, or in person at a Game and Parks permitting office. Details regarding drawings and permits may be found in the 2019 Big Game Guide, which is available at outdoornebraska.gov/guides/ or wherever permits are sold. Drawing statistics from previous years may be found at outdoornebraska.gov/drawresults/.

Draw units are established to provide equal opportunity to obtain permits in those units. They are determined by the overall demand on a unit’s permits. Residents get preference over nonresidents when these permits are drawn.