The next date for the Nebraska City Farmer’s Market is Thursday, June 27. The Market is located near the Memorial Building parking lot and features fresh produce, baked goods, and handmade items for sale.

The June 27 Farmer’s Market sponsor is Professional Mortgage Services. Employees will be at the Farmer’s Market with a free treat for Market attendees.

The Farmer’s Market is open from 3:45 p.m. until 6 p.m. Thursdays until the end of August in the Memorial Building parking lot at the corner of 8th Street and 1st Corso in Nebraska City.

There will not be a Farmer’s Market on Thursday, July 4.



