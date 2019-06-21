Submitted to DCN

Friday

Jun 21, 2019 at 12:01 AM Jun 21, 2019 at 8:42 AM


IOWA CITY — More than 5,700 students at the University of Iowa were named to the UI’s Dean’s List for the spring 2019 semester.


Undergraduate students in the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, the College of Engineering, and the Tippie College of Business who achieve a grade point average of 3.50 or higher on 12 semester hours or more of UI graded course work during a given semester or summer session and who have no semester hours of “I” (incomplete) or “O” (no grade reported) during the same semester are recognized by inclusion on the Dean’s List for that semester.


Undergraduate students in the Roy J. and Lucille A. Carver College of Medicine may qualify for the Dean’s List with fewer than 12 semester hours of graded credit if deemed appropriate by the college.


College of Nursing students participating in clinical courses must have a total of 12 semester hours of earned credit, with eight semester hours of graded credit with a grade point average of 3.50 or higher.


Local students named to UI’s Dean’s List include:


AdelChase Eddie, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences


Austin Flora, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences


Brennan Hook, Tippie College of Business


Jordan Hook, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences


Dakota Kahler, Tippie College of Business


Elli Lenz, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences


Anna LeWarne, Tippie College of Business


Nicholas Lindgren, Tippie College of Business


Claire Mikkelsen, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences


Maddie Mikkelsen, College of Education


Brianna Mueller, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences


Ellise Mueller, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences


Zachary Ostendorf, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences


Samantha Shane, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences


Emma Thomson, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences


Dallas CenterAlan Kenworthy, Tippie College of Business


Abigail Weddle, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences


EarlhamAllison Crees, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences


Joshua Felger, Tippie College of Business


Anna Kroeger, Tippie College of Business


GrangerPaige Harlan, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences


Abagail McKernan, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences


Maggie Odegaard, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences


GrimesMackenzie Betz, College of Nursing


Bailey Bjorland, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences


Marcus Coleman, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences


Katelyn Foster, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences


Derek Hohenberger, Tippie College of Business


Emily Lehman, College of Engineering


Allexis Mahanna, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences


Jacob Mueller, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences


Sheyna Nathwani, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences


Alexandra Reiher, Tippie College of Business


Marcus Rosenbeck, Tippie College of Business


Abigail Ryan, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences


Jonah Schaeffer, Tippie College of Business


Benjamin Tinker, College of Engineering


Jacob Tinker, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences


Anna Zinselmeier, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences


Van MeterJennifer Banks, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences


Riley Davis, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences


John Fox-Cameron, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences


Sean Hilzendeger, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences


Megan Koch, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences


Shelby Tipling, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences


WaukeeLogan Akason, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences


Ryan Allen, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences


Sydney Anderson, Tippie College of Business


Tyler Baccam, College of Public Health


Matthew Bartholomew, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences


Madeline Bazan, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences


Cooper Bell, College of Engineering


Ryan Bierma, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences


Emily Brekke, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences


Nicholas Brekke, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences


Akanksha Chilukuri, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences


Anna Clowser, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences


Will Davis, Tippie College of Business


Grace Foxen, Tippie College of Business


Austin Grossmann, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences


Jon Hallman, Tippie College of Business


Kaitlyn Hockmuth, Tippie College of Business


Emma Jefferson, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences


Gus Johnson, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences


Stephanie Krogh, College of Engineering


Savannah Lane, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences


Walker McDonald, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences


Hunter Morrow, Tippie College of Business


Odessa Neeley, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences


Ellayna Powell, College of Nursing


Julia Reichart, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences


Carolyne Siberz, Tippie College of Business


Aravinthasamy Sivamurugan, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences


Jay Stahly, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences


Angela Trible, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences


Emma Tyrrell, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences


Hoang Van, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences


Alyssa Weber, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences


Danika Werner, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences