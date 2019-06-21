ANKENY — The Iowa Veterinary Medical Association (IVMA) announced that Dr. Abbey Smith, originally of Adel, was recently awarded one of nine 2019 IVMA Foundation Sustaining Involvement with the IVMA Scholarships for $1,000. The recipient of this scholarship must demonstrate community involvement, be active in organized veterinary medicine leadership, show intentions of practicing in Iowa and be an Iowa resident.

Dr. Smith earned her undergraduate degree in Animal Science from Iowa State University. She recently graduated from Iowa State University College of Veterinary Medicine. Dr. Smith will begin her veterinary career at North Tama Veterinary Clinic in Traer and Keystone Veterinary Clinic in Keystone.

Dr. Smith is the daughter of RW Smith and Cindy Smith.