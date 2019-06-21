FORT MADISON — The city of Fort Madison is accepting applications for vacancies on all of its appointed boards, commissions and committees.

For an application, contact the city clerk’s office at 811 Avenue E or visit www.fortmadison-ia.com.

The application process is an effort to ensure diversity and representation in the community.

Submit completed applications at the office of the city clerk during regular business hours from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. All applicants must be at least 18 years of age.

All applications are subject to the open records laws of the state of Iowa.

Members are needed for the following boards: Airport Commission, Board of Adjustment, Historic Preservation Commission, Parks Board, Planning and Zoning Commission, Southeast Iowa Port Authority and Regional Revolving Loan Fund.