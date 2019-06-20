U.S. Senators Ben Sasse and Deb Fischer introduced legislation to rename Homestead National Monument as Homestead National Historical Park.

“Nebraska was born with grit and the humble hard work of our ancestors. For decades, Homestead has played an important role in teaching our kids about what life was like for homesteaders on the prairie. The name ‘Homestead National Historical Park’ paints a fuller picture of Nebraska’s history and of the park itself, and I’m glad to introduce this legislation alongside Senator Fischer.” - U.S. Senator Ben Sasse



“The Homestead National Monument is rich in history and pays tribute to the Nebraska pioneers who journeyed west in search of new opportunities. Over the years, I’ve always enjoyed visiting this beloved landmark, which has become a prominent educational site in our state. That’s why I’m proud to join my colleague, Senator Sasse, in support of recognizing this Nebraska treasure as a National Historic Park.” - U.S. Senator Deb Fischer



“The Friends of Homestead is excited that with the introduction of this legislation we are closer than we have ever been to a name change that better represents who we are. This will allow us to have more chances at telling our nation’s dynamic homesteading story to a wider audience, and we are incredibly appreciative of the support that our community and our Congressional delegation has provided in helping to get the process under way.” - Diane Vicars, President, Friends of Homestead National Monument



Background:



Legislation creating Homestead National Monument of America was originally signed into law in March of 1936, with the purpose of commemorating the Homestead Act of 1862.



The Beatrice City Council and Gage County Commissioners have passed resolutions supporting the name change. The change is also supported by the Friends of Homestead National Monument, the Superintendent of the Homestead National Monument, and the National Park Service.