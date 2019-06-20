LB657, passed by the Legislature and signed into law by Governor Pete Ricketts, adopted the Nebraska Hemp Farming Act and amended existing statutes to establish a state hemp program within the Nebraska Department of Agriculture (NDA). The legislation gave NDA the authority to regulate the growing, harvesting and processing of hemp for research purposes in Nebraska under a licensing agreement until further action is taken by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

To legally grow hemp in Nebraska, interested parties must apply for and receive a signed license agreement from NDA. Applications for individuals and/or businesses interested in growing and/or processing hemp for research purposes in Nebraska are now available online at: nda.nebraska.gov/hemp. Applications must be received by NDA by 5 p.m. on Friday, June 28.

Growing, handling and/or processing hemp without a signed license agreement from NDA is illegal in Nebraska. Additional information can be found at nda.nebraska.gov/hemp.