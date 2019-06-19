Noah Kasbohm of Nebraska City was one of 48 Peru State College student-athletes recognized as Heart of America Athletic Conference Scholar-Athletes for the 2018-19 academic season.

Kasbohm, who is studying biochemical science, is a quarterback for the football team.

Th3 48 student-athletes are the most recognized from Peru State since it joined the Heart. All eight of the official competitive teams had at least two team members recognized.



In order to qualify for this honor, a student-athlete must have earned a 3.40 grade point average (on a 4.0 scale), have accumulated at least 60 semester hours, at least five semesters, and attending the nominating institution for at least two semesters prior to being nominated.



The student-athletes must also be a varsity competitor having made a significant contribution to their respective team and school.