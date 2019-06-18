The First United Methodist Church in Nebraska City will be holding Vacation Bible School Monday, July 15, through Thursday, July 18.

This year’s theme is “Roar About God’s Goodness.”

The entire family is invited to participate. The Bible School is open to children who are 3 years old (by June 1) through 6th grade. A class for adults will be provided, too.

Vacation Bible School is open to everyone in the community; you do not need to be a member of the First United Methodist Church to participate in Bible School.

A free dinner for the families will be served each night at 5:30 p.m. with the Bible School following from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

The mission project will be “Roar for Hamburg.” Change will be collected to donate to the Hamburg Methodist Church to help them rebuild their flood-damaged church building.

Register by calling the church office at 402-873-3821 or on the church website (http://nebraskacityfirstunitedmethodistchurch.org/) or by picking up a form at the church at 1023 1st Ave.

Participants may also register at the church any evening before supper.