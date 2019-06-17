Nearly 5,200 University of Nebraska–Lincoln students have been named to the dean’s list/Explore Center list of distinguished students for the spring semester of the 2018-19 academic year.
Qualification for the dean’s list/List of distinguished students varies among the eight undergraduate colleges and the Explore Center. Listed below are the minimum requirements for each entity. All qualifying grade-point averages are based on a four-point scale and a minimum of 12 graded semester hours. Students can be on the dean’s list for more than one college.
College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, 3.75;
College of Architecture, top 10 percent of the students in the college;
College of Arts and Sciences, 3.7;
College of Business, 3.6;
College of Education and Human Sciences, 3.75;
College of Engineering, 3.5;
College of Journalism and Mass Communications, 3.7;
Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, 3.7;
Explore Center for undeclared, pre-engineering, pre-health and pre-law students, 3.6;
Area students on the list are:
Avoca
Brogan Lindsay McDonald, sophomore, dean’s list, College of Business, management.
Bennet
Jeremy Broderick Jones, senior, dean’s list, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education;
Noah Michael Leif, junior, dean’s list, College of Business, finance;
Carly Jo Poskochil, sophomore, dean’s list, College of Arts and Sciences, biological sciences;
Wesley Caitlin Steward, freshman, Explore Center list of distinguished students, Explore Center, pre-health; and
Elise Madeline Webb, junior, dean’s list, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, biochemistry.
Brock
Creighton Levi Kathol, senior, dean’s list, College of Engineering, construction management.
Burr
Lauren Joy Klaasmeyer, senior, dean’s list, College of Engineering, chemical engineering.
Cook
Grant Lee Moles, senior, dean’s list, College of Engineering, electrical engineering.
Douglas
Samantha Carol Clark, junior, dean’s list, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education and early childhood education; and
Kaylee Hartman, senior, dean’s list, College of Arts and Sciences, political science; dean’s list, College of Business, accounting.
Dunbar
William Hans Neels, senior, dean’s list, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, mechanized systems management;
Patrick Scott O'Neil, junior, dean’s list, College of Arts and Sciences, history; and
Loren Whitman Steinman, senior, dean’s list, College of Engineering, biological systems engineering.
Eagle
Noah John Bolin, senior, dean’s list, College of Engineering, agricultural engineering;
Cody Alan Bye, senior, dean’s list, College of Arts and Sciences, computer science;
Tanner James Dice, senior, dean’s list, College of Arts and Sciences, biological sciences;
Jared Matthew Ladd, junior, dean’s list, College of Arts and Sciences, computer science and mathematics;
Trevor Joseph Lockard, senior, dean’s list, College of Business, finance; and
Anna May Kathryn Luber, junior, dean’s list, College of Education and Human Sciences, nutrition and health sciences.
Elmwood
Grace Beverly May Althouse, junior, dean’s list, College of Arts and Sciences, psychology;
Brenna Anne Backemeyer, senior, dean’s list, College of Education and Human Sciences, business, marketing and information technology, and cooperative education; and
Alice Jean Richter, sophomore, dean’s list, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, graphic design.
Johnson
Samantha L. Teten, senior, dean’s list, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agronomy; and
Kolton Ryan Witte, sophomore, dean’s list, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, fisheries and wildlife.
Murdock
Michael Jerald Buehre Stackpole, freshman, dean’s list, College of Business, accounting;
Grace Lauren Jacobsen, freshman, dean’s list, College of Arts and Sciences, biological sciences; and
Wyatt Tyler Stroy, senior, dean’s list, College of Business, marketing and management.
Nebraska City
Laura Karolyn Box, junior, dean’s list, College of Arts and Sciences, biological sciences;
Marco Fabietti, senior, dean’s list, College of Engineering, mechanical engineering;
Thomas Michael Gress, senior, dean’s list, College of Engineering, construction management;
Chloe Higgins, sophomore, dean’s list, College of Business, economics;
Alex John Hogeland, senior, dean’s list, College of Business, accounting;
Nick Allen Maddox, freshman, dean’s list, College of Arts and Sciences, chemistry;
Maya Mercer, senior, dean’s list, College of Business, marketing;
Lyndzie Nicole Moyer, senior, dean’s list, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education and special education (K-6);
Katelyn Anne Nielson, freshman, dean’s list, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, biochemistry and microbiology;
Ava Diane Wetrosky, senior, dean’s list, College of Arts and Sciences, biological sciences; and
Nicholas Julian Whitten, senior, dean’s list, College of Arts and Sciences, history and political science.
Otoe
Morgan Elizabeth Leefers, junior, dean’s list, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agribusiness.
Palmyra
Bryce Andrew Becker, freshman, Explore Center list of distinguished students, Explore Center, pre-health;
Echo Grace Pester, senior, dean’s list, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, fisheries and wildlife; dean’s list, College of Arts and Sciences, biological sciences; and
Olivia Leigh Wensel, sophomore, dean’s list, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, animal science.
Syracuse
Sarah Elizabeth Antes, senior, dean’s list, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education;
Anna Kathryn Bohlken, sophomore, dean’s list, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agribusiness;
Aaron Thomas Halvorsen, senior, dean’s list, College of Arts and Sciences, psychology and biological sciences; and
Mitchell Ross McWilliams, junior, dean’s list, College of Business, accounting.
Unadilla
Kara Ann Zimmerman, senior, dean’s list, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agribusiness.