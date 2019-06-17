Congressman Jeff Fortenberry (NE-1) made the following statement June 14 after attending the change of command ceremony for the 55th Wing at Offutt Air Force Base.

“Today, at Offutt Air Force Base, I witnessed the 55th Wing's impressive change of command ceremony. Thank you, Colonel Manion, for your exemplary leadership, especially during recent floods that caused severe damage to base infrastructure,” Fortenberry said.

“I look forward to working with new commander, Colonel Gavin P. Marks, in helping Offutt continue to fulfill its critical national security mission,” Fortenberry added.

Congressman Jeff Fortenberry is a member of the House Appropriations Subcommittee on State and Foreign Operations.