Dr. Tessa Wellsandt, O.D., prepares to cut the ribbon Thursday, June 13, at Lifetime Vision Center, 121 N. 8th St. The center hosted a daylong open house to celebrate its grand opening. Drs. Russell Crotty, O.D., and Darren Wright, O.D., purchased the practice from Dr. Paul Salansky, O.D., last summer. Salansky said he will continue to be part of the practice for the next few months before retiring.



